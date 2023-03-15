Funding for community projects to assist seniors stay active, healthy

HALIFAX: Older Nova Scotians will have more options to help them stay healthy, active and socially connected in their communities with an investment by Nova Scotia.

Thirty-seven groups across Nova Scotia are receiving grants to help create age-friendly environments and promote healthy aging.

The government is investing more than $460,000 in these projects through the Age-Friendly Communities Grant program.

“Seniors have done so much to build the remarkable province we all enjoy today. We owe it to them to ensure they can live with dignity and respect as they age. By supporting community-led projects and efforts, the grants are helping older Nova Scotians stay healthy and live better, more active, engaged lives in their communities,” said Barbara Adams, Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care.

Among some of the projects receiving grants include: Halifax Regional Municipality, Senior’s Services Plan: strategic planning process to help shape the Halifax Regional Municipality’s senior focused recreation programs and

services for the next 5 years, $25,000, HRM; Municipality of the County of Colchester – Recreation Services, Indoor Community Walking for Older Adults: the Municipality of Colchester is partnering with the community of Five Island to provide a safe welcoming environment for older adult residents to walk, $3,750, Colchester; The CHArt Society – Culture, Heritage & Art, Music is Magic! bringing some magic to the lives of seniors and older adults through music. This project will bring senior and older adult musicians to retirement residences, long-term care residences, local

community halls and to individuals at home who may not be able to attend a communityhall. The program will provide a weekly musical experience (listen, dance, move, play, sing, learn etc.) for participants, $3,000, Colchester.

One of the grant recipients is the Upper Hammonds Plains Community Development Association, which is partnering with the Black Wellness Co-operative to offer activities like group fitness classes, crafts, painting and cooking to local seniors.

The goals are to reinforce healthy habits, embrace healthy lifestyles and create opportunities for social interaction.

This year’s grants support a wide range of projects for seniors, including:

— physical and social activities

— learning new hobbies and skills

— improving digital and computer skills

— helping overcome loneliness and becoming more socially connected

— providing non-medical support to seniors in their homes or communities.



Quotes:

“After the COVID-19 pandemic and the isolation many of our seniors endured, it became the group’s goal to address this by offering programs that would get them mobile and back into community. The seniors in-house exercise program and healthy eating sessions will fill a gap that exists in our community, and receiving this grant will help us deliver these programs to our seniors.”

– Debra Lucas, President, Seniors of Upper Hammonds Plains Club, which operates under the Upper Hammonds Plains Community Development Association

Quick Facts:

— the Upper Hammonds Plains Community Development Association’s grant is $5,140

— the Age-Friendly Communities Grant program annually provides grants of up to $25,000 for community-wide efforts to create age-friendly environments and promote healthy aging

— groups eligible to apply include not-for-profit organizations and co-operatives, municipalities, First Nations communities and universities

— the government is helping seniors stay in their homes and communities longer by investing in supports like the Seniors Care Grant and home care to help remove barriers and better meet individual needs

— the government is also investing to build and improve more long-term care rooms, hire and train more continuing care professionals, and support the staff working in the sector so Nova Scotians have better access to continuing care



Additional Resources:

The list of groups receiving grants this year and more information on the program are available at: https://novascotia.ca/age-friendly-grant/