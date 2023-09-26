Gilby captures Maritime League of Legends tour championship

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: An Enfield racer in the Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends tour has wrapped up the 2023 championship.

Gage Gilby wheeled his no. 25 CKG Elevator-E-Commerce Solutions-Happy Harry’s-Supplement King-Ryson Construction sponsored Legend to victory lane, securing the championship.

He entered the race just needing to have a good run, and for his closest competitor Josh Langille not to win it, to take home the title.

Gilby led the field across the checkered flag ahead of Langille in the no. 18 and Nathan Blackburn in the no. 44 who was third.

Gage Gilby gives high fives to two of his youngest fans. (Healey photo)

The battle in this race was for rookie of the year between Chase MacKay in the no. 71M and Windsor Junction’s Ayden Christensen in the no. 24.

Late in the race, MacKay and Christensen were involved in a wreck that forced the no. 24 off the track.

MacKay was able to continue on with heavy damage and came home in 16th to wrap up the rookie title.

Other local racers in the race included:

Nicole Richard of Belnan in the no. 71, who came home in 13th place completing all 50 laps.

Kennetcook’s Nate Singer brought home the no. 81 in 19th place after a late race wreck.

Singer, along with Nathan Langille and the 0 of Tanton Wooldridge were involved in a crash off a restart with four to go.

All three suffered damage relegating them to pits and finishes near the rear of the 23-car field.

Teagan Dempsey of Fredericton had a good finish to his year with a 10th place result.

JJ MacPhee of the Yarmouth area brought the no. 94 machine home in eighth for his best if not close to his best result of the season.