Giving Tuesday celebrates generosity in Nova Scotia for a decade

HALIFAX: Tuesday, December 2 is a day to celebrate and encourage, generosity in Nova Scotia, and around the world.

It also marks 10 years of Nova Scotia Gives More – a civic movement with a goal of highlighting the daily work of thousands of charities in our province, and the donors and volunteers who help make that happen.



According to CanadaHelps, there are approximately 85,000 registered charities in Canada, and nonprofits represent eight percent of Canada’s GDP in 2022.

The need for the work of the social impact sector is vast, with demand up, and resources getting tighter.

After Black Friday and Cyber Monday, GivingTuesday asks us all to focus on kindness and generosity.

There are many ways Nova Scotians can participate:



– Donate to your charity or charities of choice. Call or go online to causes or issues that you care about, and learn about the impact of your donation.

– Sign up to volunteer in 2026 in your community. From weekly commitments, to casual opportunities, there is always a need for volunteers.

– Do a random act of kindness. Write a thank you note, check in on a neighbour, compliment someone sincerely.



Many organizations in the province have matching donors on GivingTuesday meaning the impact of a financial gift will be doubled! A few have open houses, or an activity to learn more about the charity.



Go online, or call your charity of choice to find out what support they need at this time of year.

Organizations with Matching Gift Campaigns (NS Gives More Participants)

Avalon Sexual Assault Centre

Bide Awhile Animal Shelter

Cobequid Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre

Nova Scotia SPCA



Organizations with Activations (NS Gives More Participants)

Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia – Christmas Tree message of kindness, NS Hospital

The North Grove – Coffee House