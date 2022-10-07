Halifax Fire celebrating National Fire Prevention Week

HALIFAX: National Fire Prevention Week runs from October 9 to 15. This year’s theme is“Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”

Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency (HRFE) is reminding residents of the importance of developing a home escape plan with all household members and practising it regularly.

In a fire, seconds can make the difference between a safe escape and a tragedy.

Develop your escape plan with the following safety procedures in mind:

Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so that when one sounds, they all sound.

Test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms regularly so everyone recognizes the sound and knows to get out. Alarms provide an early warning, giving people additional time to escape. Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half.

Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year – once during the day and once at night.





HRFE is running a contest from October 9 to 15 to promote National Fire Prevention Week.

Visit halifax.ca/firepreventionweek to learn more about how you can participate and win prizes.