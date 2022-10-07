Retired Enfield veteran humbled to receive Quilt of Valour

ENFIELD: An Enfield retired veteran has received a prestigious honour recognizing his military service of close to 40 years to the Royal Canadian Navy.

At a presentation last weekend at the Sackville Legion in Lower Sackville, and with family and friends in attendance, Perry Colley of Enfield was presented with the Quilt of Valour. It was given to him by Rhoda Moore from the Quilts of Valour Society, and a former service mate of Colley’s.

The Quilts of Valour Canada Society’s goal is to recognize and support those injured members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Colley said he is honoured to receive it.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” he told The Laker News on Oct. 6. “Just to have my service recognized that was very nice. It’s hard to describe it, but it was, I felt honoured to receive it.”

He spoke about what it means to him receiving the Quilt of Valour.

“It means that maybe our society can start to recognize the contributions of veterans to Canada and recognizing sacrifices that it’s not just all about going and fighting a war, but the willingness to go and defend the country if called upon to do so,” said Colley. “Just being recognized for that from the group is, it’s just amazing that they’re doing this, that they’re recognizing the members with military service.”

Perry Colley. (Photo contributed by Sherri Borden Colley)

Perry Colley and family and friends after the presentation. (Photo contributed by Sherri Borden Colley)

Colley wanted to thank the Legion for hosting the Quilt of Valour ceremony.

Moore gave Colley a message about the quilt.

“When she put it around me she said every time if you feel any stress or anything, put this on as it will feel like you’re getting a hug from the nation,” Colley said.