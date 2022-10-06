BATHURST, N.B.: An Elmsdale hockey player has checked off his first big milestone in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Blake Pilgrim-Edwards scored his first career QMJHL goal in a 6-4 loss to his hometown Halifax Mooseheads during a home game for his Acadie-Bathurst Titan in Bathurst, N.B. on Wednesday night Oct. 5.

Pilgrim-Edwards, who was dealt from the Cape Breton Eagles over the summer to the Titan, made a monster impression during training camp, earning a spot on the Titan’s roster.

Riley Kidney of Enfield had one of the assists on the goal. Kidney also scored in the game.

Kidney was named the second star in the contest.

Pilgrim-Edwards, a forward and an alum of the Major Midget Subarus out of Dartmouth, also had two penalty minutes and was five-for-eight in the faceoff circle. He also had one hit.

Pilgrim-Edwards has played in three games recording just the lone goal and four penalty minutes.

He was also a territorial draft pick of the East hants Jr B Penguins.