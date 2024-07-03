Halifax Water announces lifting of boil water order

HALIFAX/FALL RIVER/BEAVER BANK: Halifax Water is advising residential and commercial customers that the boil water advisory issued at 6:00 pm on Monday, July 1, has been lifted effective immediately.

This is for all customers serviced by the JD Kline (Pockwock) water treatment facility in Beaver Bank, Middle and Lower Sackville, Hammonds Plains, Bedford, Timberlea, Spryfield, portions of Fall River, Waverley and Herring Cove. (see map).

The water will be safe for consumption and use after impacted customers complete the following steps:

· Fridges or other appliances that store water should be flushed for ten minutes.

· Dispose of ice made by an ice maker or ice cube tray during the boil water advisory.

In order to lift the Boil Water Advisory, Halifax Water has been continuously monitoring the system and has completed the sampling required by Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change (NSECC) and the Medical Officer of Health.

Test results now confirm that all drinking water samples have met the requirements established by NSECC, and they have determined that the Boil Water Advisory has been lifted.

Halifax Water wants to thank all of its customers for their cooperation and patience over the past two days and apologize for any inconvenience.