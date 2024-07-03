PHOTOS/VIDEO: Celebrating Canada at Shubenacadie Hay Days

SHUBENACADIE: It was a great turnout of people at various events on Canada Day as Shubenacadie Hay Days took place.

From the Kids Parade with many bikes showing how proud they were to be Canadian, the making of the yummy Strawberry shortcake, to the car show with 115 entries on what started out as a drizzly day that turned to overcast then warmth sun, there was lots to do.

One of the highlights of the day was the People’s Parade that had various businesses and community groups, and firefighters from Milford, Shubie, Indian Brook, Nine Mile River, and Stewiacke in the parade. People lined Hwy 2 from the church right to the end just up past Crafty Owl Artisans Market.

Hay Days culminated in the fireworks later on Canada Day.

As the kids parade was going on, a tent was being setup near the playground by those from Sipekne’katik First Nation.

Here is a quick look at some of the fun during the late morning and early afternoon from the kids parade; car show; and People’s Parade, which we were able to cover.

Thanks to the Hay Days organizing group for keeping us posted on their updates and inviting The Laker News to again cover it as a video story.

Video story sponsored by: Ettinger’s Home Hardware

Video shot by: Dagley Media

https://www.dagleymedia.com

Strawberry shortcake! (Dagley Media photo)

Some of the cars on display during the car show. (Dagley Media photo)

East Hants Ground Search and Rescue members wave to the crowd. (Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

Indian Brook fire was in the parade. (Dagley Media photo)

It was all smiles by those in the Kids Parade–or mostly all smiles. (Dagley Media photo)