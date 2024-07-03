Local hockey players to compete in U.S. roller hockey tournament

EAST HANTS: Sixteen N.S. hockey players are set to make history when they hit the road to St. Peters, Mo. this month.

The players will be competing against kids from all over the globe in a major roller hockey event that takes place every summer called State Wars.

Since 2005, the State Wars Tournament has brought together the best players in each age group from each state, country or region.

This year will see upwards of 300 teams from 11 different countries including sixteen players from the Metro Roller Hockey League (MRHL) in Halifax.

“This will be the first time ever that a roller hockey team from NS has played in such a tournament,” said Patrick Simms, President of MRHL.

ADVERTISEMENT:

These players aged 12 to 16 will be playing for Team Nova Scotia on two different teams with the ultimate goal of winning a medal and putting NS on the map for roller hockey.

“State Wars is an amazing opportunity for these players,” said Simms. “Not only do they get a chance to play with the best players in their age group, they have a chance to meet people from all over the world. There are also pro hockey players there, too.

“The players have a chance to see the very best in the sport and to play with the best of their age group.”

Simms said he started the league back in 2019 when one of his boys said he wanted to play in a roller hockey league instead of spring hockey.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He though it was great idea given the costs associated with ice hockey that it can now be played 12 months of the year.

“I had no idea roller was still a thing and thought it was just something people did back in the early 90’s when hockey season was over,” he said.

With the cost of playing ice hockey (travel teams, equipment, development etc.), Simms thought this would be a great & more affordable alternative to spring/summer hockey, yet still providing the same great benefits.

After doing some research, he came across Roller Hockey Canada which is the official governing body of Inline Hockey in Canada, recognized by Hockey Canada and USA Hockey.

After many emails & conversations about starting a league here in Nova Scotia he realized the sport is still alive and well just not east of Ontario

“Our league offers both boys and girls of all ages a chance to experience the sport,” Simms said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Metro Roller Hockey League has been providing youth in the Halifax and surrounding areas an opportunity to try recreational roller hockey since their first year in 2019 which saw 108 kids participate.

People don’t think about Halifax for roller hockey with NHL superstars like, Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon and Brad Marchand.

But since rising NHL stars like Connor Bedard and Kent Johnson, who both play roller hockey every summer at their home town in Vancouver many roller hockey leagues within Canada has seen a rise in numbers.

Simms said he hopes to see the same here in Halifax, or even more leagues within Nova Scotia for that matter.

For more information about Metro Roller Hockey League, visit https://mrhl.ca/.