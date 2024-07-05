LANTZ: Management with the East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Junior Penguins continue to beef up their roster this offseason.

As the team looks to the puck drop in September on the 2024-2025 Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League season, the team has announced another solid addition to the team.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Pens announced the signing of forward Alex Field.

Field, a forward from the Truro area, is six-foot-two and 190 pounds.

He scored 38 goals in high school hockey action with the Cobequid Education Centre Cougars (CEC).

Field also picked up 38 assists om the 30 games he played.