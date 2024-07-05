ATLANTIC MOTORSPORT PARK: Two local motorcycle racers from East Hants and the Halifax-area hope to be leading the way around a Shubenacadie race track when the Bridgestone Canadian National Superbike series comes to town next weekend.

The series will hit Atlantic Motorsport Park 0AMP), outside Shubenacadie, for round 4 of their six round series July 12-14. The series has already hit western Canada and Ontario tracks.

Now it’s AMP’s turn.

Hammonds Plains John Fraser, who will be making his 2024 season debut on the series after being unable to compete ion the first three rounds due to schooling, and Baillie Ives of Milford are two of the locals hoping home cooking will serve them well.

National championship feature races will take place Saturday afternoon and Sunday as well at the road course in North Salem.

It’s a high-octane weekend of thrills that you won’t want to miss.

Fraser will line up against the likes of Ben Young; Sam Guerin; and Jordan Szoke, the top three riders in Pro Superbike, on board his no. 8.

Meanwhile, Ives will look to gain on the leader in the Amateur Lightweight division at a track that is pretty much in his backyard.

Other locals from the Society of Atlantic Roadracing League (sARL) are also expected to compete during the weekend.

Stay tuned to CSBK.ca for complete information on the weekend of race action.

Schedule is at: http://www.csbk.ca/images/2024_schedules/2024_rd4_schedule_v2.pdf

Weekend Passes are on sale NOW!

Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/2024-bridgestone-canadian-superbike-championship-round-4-tickets-831045478397

Don’t miss the race weekend kickoff event at Pro Cycle in Dartmouth on Thursday, July 11.

After AMP, the next two rounds are at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on Aug. 9-11 and Shannonville Motorsport Park Aug. 30 to Sept. 1.

Fraser and Ives are expected to compete at those two rounds as well.



