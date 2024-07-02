Ramsay gets invite to NHL Capitals development camp

BELNAN: A hockey player from East Hants is south of the border this week at an NHL camp.

Duncan Ramsay is among the players listed on the Development Camp roster for the Washington Capitals.

The Caps camp is taking place at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

The post on the Caps Facebook indicates that on-ice sessions are July 2-3 and July 5-6.

In 2022, Ramsay was invited to the Leafs development camp.

Ramsay had an assist in 26 games played with the University of Vermont in NCAA Division 1 play, according to Elite Prospects.

He also had six penalty minutes.

Ramsay is one 10 defenceman invited.

For more info, including the full schedule, visit washca.ps/3Lt80X