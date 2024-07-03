BEDFORD: A man from Lower Sackville wanted for failure to attend court has had more charges laid against him following a further police investigation.

On June 21, RCMP CART observed a man, wanted for failing to attend court, driving a Honda Ridgeline on the Bedford Hwy.

” RCMP officers safely arrested the man when he parked and exited the vehicle in a nearby parking lot,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay.

During a search of the vehicle and of the man, RCMP officers located and seized cocaine, more than 40 prescription tablets, cash, and two baseball bats.

Frank George Duffy, 56, has been charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (two counts)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Failure to Comply with a Court Order (Five Counts)

Duffy is formerly from Fall River.

Here is a story from January we did on his earlier arrest:

Duffy appeared in court and was remanded into custody.

He was scheduled to return to Dartmouth Provincial Court on Julyl 3.

The investigation remains ongoing.

File #: 24-83490