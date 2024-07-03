BEDFORD: A 30-year-old Dartmouth woman has been arrested following an investigation by police into a hit-and-run that occurred June 30 on the Bedford Bypass.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, said that police, fire, and EHS responded to the collision at approximately 2:10 a.m.

“RCMP officers learned that a Honda Accord struck a Nissan Altima while they were travelling on the roadway in the same direction,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

“The initial collision then caused the Nissan to leave the roadway, coming to rest onto its roof.”

The occupants of the Nissan, a 34-year-old female driver and a 39-year-old male passenger, both from Dartmouth, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Honda failed to remain at the scene and fled the area.

At approximately 5 p.m., the Honda Accord was located in a parking lot on Kennedy St. in Dartmouth.

With the assistance from Halifax Regional Police, the vehicle was seized.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., through the course of the investigation, RCMP officers located and safely arrested the driver of the Honda, involved in the collision, at a home on Upper Partridge River Rd. in East Preston.

The 30-year-old Dartmouth woman was later released on conditions.

She will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on August 28, 2024, to face charges of Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance, Assault with a Weapon and Failure to Stop After Accident.

The investigation continues, with the assistance from RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

File # 24-87638