FALL RIVER: A kayaker from Fall River who is heading to the Paris 2024 Olympics is giving fans and supporters a behind-the-scenes look through a partnership with a Halifax-based company.

Alliance Française in Halifax and Russell have been working together for over a year to promote sport and Olympism.

Following Russell’s participation in the 2023 Nuit des Idées event, the Alliance team followed her in her preparation for the Olympic Games and produced a series of exclusive behind-the-scenes videos on the life of an Olympic athlete.

Michelle Russell, a champion on her way to Paris 2024

Russell is an internationally renowned kayaker from Fall River, Nova Scotia. She has represented Canada in numerous world competitions, including the 2023 Pan-American Games, where she won gold in thew omen’s K-1 500m.

In addition to her athletic accomplishments, Russell, who competes out of Abenaki Aquatic Club, took the initiative to study French at Alliance Française.

Russell’s goal was to be prepared with both French language and culture while in Paris for the Olympics.

Some of the filming and interview with Michelle and coach. (©AllianceFrançaiseHalifax photo)

Kayaking to the Olympics: a video series exploring the life of an elite athlete

Since November 2023, Alliance Française in Halifax has been broadcasting a series of short videos about the daily life of an Olympic kayaker.

In each video, Russell, sometimes accompanied by her coach Chad Brooks, focuses on a specific topic.

With 11 episodes already released, viewers can learn about the rigors of daily training, the challenges of family life, the psychological preparation before competitions, or even feminist and environmental issues related to kayaking.

These videos are available on the various Alliance Française platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and

Instagram.

Some outdoor filming and talking with Michelle in Dartmouth. (©AllianceFrançaiseHalifax photo)

The series will continue until the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where Russell will compete on August 7 in l’Intrépide, a kayak specially designed for the Games and named by a member of the Alliance community.

A cultural and educational project

This initiative is part of the Alliance Française’s mission to promote French-speaking cultures and the French language, one of the official languages of the Olympic Games.

By collaborating with Russell, Alliance hopes not only to offer a unique insight into the world of an Olympic athlete, but also to strengthen the links between culture, education and sport.

Thanks to the support of the French Embassy in Canada, the athlete visited French-speaking and immersion schools in Nova Scotia to answer children’s questions and promote her sport.