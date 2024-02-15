ENFIELD: A 28-year-old Hammonds Plains man has been charged with impaired driving among other offences following an incident Feb. 8 at a farm market in Enfield.

East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns said that during the early morning hours of Feb. 8, an East Hants RCMP officer was patrolling Highway 2 in Enfield.

The officer observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Avery’s Farm market.

“The officer approached the vehicle and discovered a man sleeping in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running,’ said Const. Burns.

He said after the officer made contact with the man, the officer formed grounds to arrest him for impaired care and control of a motor vehicle.

A Drug Recognition Expert Demand was read.

Const. Burns said the man refused to undergo testing.

“As a result of refusing to comply with the order, further checks on the man and seized property, the man was charged,” he said.

Nathan Paul Gervais, 28, of Hammonds Plains has been charged with a slew of offences.

This includes: impaired operation of a motor vehicle; refusing to comply with a demand; possession for the purpose of trafficking a schedule 1 drug; two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public; resisting a police officer; and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Gervais also had an outstanding warrant out of Halifax.

He was transported to court where he was released by a judge to return on March 7 for plea in Shubenacadie.