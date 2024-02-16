New datasets available on HRM Open Data

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality has released eight new datasets on Open Data, as part of an ongoing commitment to provide public access to data created and managed by the municipality.

The new datasets include:

The addition of these datasets brings the total number of Open Data datasets to 240.

As well, the following existing datasets have been modified:

In addition, updates have been made to the following existing datasets (includes data updates):

A wide range of data can be sourced for free through the catalogue, such as transit routes and schedule data, solid waste collection schedules, and area rates.

New data releases occur several times throughout the year, with the most recent release on November 29, 2023.

The Open Data initiative was launched in early 2014 to help improve resident engagement and enhance transparency on municipal data.

The program was formalized by Regional Council later that year through the adoption of Administrative Order 2014-006-ADM Respecting Open Data.

For more information on the municipality’s Open Data program, and to access all the datasets, visit: Halifax Data, Mapping & Analytics Hub/Open Data.