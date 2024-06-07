Heidi Stevenson Memorial Golf tournament a success

SHUBENACADIE: It was a beautiful day for a golf tournament on May 30.
The annual Const. Heidi Stevenson Memorial Golf Tournament was held at the Links at Penn Hills, outside Shubenacadie, with many teams gathered for a great day of golf and for a good cause.
The money raised from the annual Const. Heidi Stevenson Memorial Golf Tournament goes to East Hants Crime Prevention, who uses the money to award bursaries to graduating high school students in Heidi’s memory.
Volunteers from East Hants Crime Prevention, the community, and even Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald was there to lend a hand.
The Beefy Weiner was there delivering up some yummy hot dogs as a snack to the many golfers, and Coldstream was there with some nice beverages.
A hearty meal awaited all the golfers following the round of golf they did.
Here are a few photos snapped when we stopped by:
