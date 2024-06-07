Heidi Stevenson Memorial Golf tournament a success

SHUBENACADIE: It was a beautiful day for a golf tournament on May 30.

The annual Const. Heidi Stevenson Memorial Golf Tournament was held at the Links at Penn Hills, outside Shubenacadie, with many teams gathered for a great day of golf and for a good cause.

The money raised from the annual Const. Heidi Stevenson Memorial Golf Tournament goes to East Hants Crime Prevention, who uses the money to award bursaries to graduating high school students in Heidi’s memory.

Volunteers from East Hants Crime Prevention, the community, and even Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald was there to lend a hand.

Dan McNaughton tries to get the hole in one at one of the activities the golfers got to do in between some of the real games. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Beefy Weiner was there delivering up some yummy hot dogs as a snack to the many golfers, and Coldstream was there with some nice beverages.

A hearty meal awaited all the golfers following the round of golf they did.

Here are a few photos snapped when we stopped by:

(Healey photo)

Making sure the auction items are placed properly. (Healey photo)

Tee-ing off. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)

Watching his shot soar. (Healey photo)

A beverage from Coldstream kept things cool on this day. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)

The shot goes long. (Healey photo)