FALL RIVER: The warmth of the sun beamed down greatly on the plethora of Lockview High students in the football field on June 5.

That was because, the students were preparing to spend the day walking around the field, and playing many activities as part of the Fall River-based school’s inaugural Relay for Life.

It was held so the students could help raise money for cancer research while honouring those who have passed away from the disease and recognizing the survivors of it as well.

Bouncy castles (Dagley Media photo)

The day started with an opening ceremony, followed by a survivors walk/lap, and then a day of fun and activities.

That included musical chairs, a sponge game, bouncy castles, and more.

The student-led Relay for Life had a goal of $10,000 to raise. It was one that some students even admitted they thought wouldn’t be met.

Well the school community and the surrounding Fall River-and area community showed otherwise.

With the final tally of the amount raised in, LHS teacher and Relay advisor Jessie Tasker announced the final tally in an interview with The Laker News.

“We have doubled our goal and in fact have raised $20,000,” Tasker said with a brimming ear-to-ear smile.

Adrianna Cox is interviewed for the video story. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat got into the Relay for Life spirit thanks to one of the teams. (Dagley Media photo)

Check out the video story to see all the fun that was had:

Video by Matt Dagley of Dagley Media

Pat found the bouncy castle to be very bouncy and had to hold on to not fall flat on his face. (Dagley Media photo)

Musical chairs (Dagley Media photo)

Some teams taking a break after some laps. (Dagley Media photo)

LHS Relay advisor Jessie Tasker. (Dagley Media photo)