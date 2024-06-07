PHOTOS: LWF Baseball hosts Girls at Bat; Rangers teams square off

WINDSOR JUNCTION: June 1 was a day of learning and development for girls interested in baseball and softball.

The Girls at Bat event, held over a 10-hour span on the day at the Windsor Junction Community Centre, was put on by the LWF Baseball Association.

There was even a girls exhibition baseball game played between two Tri County Rangers baseball squads. The Rangers include players from the LWF area.

Girls at Bat celebrated the involvement of girls in baseball and softball, and there was a fantastic lineup of activities planned for players of all ages and skill levels.

(Healey photo)

The event was for any girl who was U6/U9, U11/U12, U13/U14, U15/U17 and girls interested in baseball and/or softball.

Some of the fun activities that took place and were planned included:

Skills clinics and competitions

Exhibition games (baseball/softball

Prizes and giveaways

Canteen and BBQ

Home run derby under the lights

Here are some photos from the time we were there covering it:

A Coyotes player throws the ball in. (Healey photo)

Running for third base. (Healey photo)

The pitch is thrown. (Healey photo)

Players get instructions. (Healey photo)

There were lots of lessons being taught and learned at Girls at Bat on June 1. (Healey photo)

The runner is tagged out at home in the exhibition game. (Healey photo)

