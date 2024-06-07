PC Caucus announces Johns to seek re-election in Sackville-Uniacke

SACKVILLE-MOUNT UNIACKE: Brad Johns is the nominated Progressive Conservative candidate for Sackville-Uniacke in the next provincial election, the PC Caucus said in a release on June 7.

Since becoming MLA, Johns has used the experience gained in his decades of public service to fix the things the Liberals broke.

He has helped to deliver real results for the people of Sackville-Uniacke, the release said.

This includes:, including:

Over $3.7 million for asphalt, bridge, and gravelling work.

Upgrades to the kitchen area of the Springfield Lake Recreation Centre.

Repairs to affordable housing units at Saduke Housing.

ADVERTISEMENT:

“I have always been dedicated to the people I serve and focused on building up our community,” Johns said.

“I look forward to building on our record of success and accomplishing even more for the residents of Sackville-Uniacke.”

Johns won in the 2017 election for Sackville-Beaver Bank, then in 2021 for Sackville-Uniacke.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Before serving as MLA, he was elected as a councillor with the Halifax Regional Municipality in 2000 and was re-elected three consecutive times.

“Brad knows how to get things done for the people who elected him,” said Premier Tim Houston in the release.

“His years of experience and tireless advocacy make him an excellent MLA and an important part of our PC team.”

A provincial election is not expected until July 2025.