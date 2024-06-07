ENFIELD: A team effort between five RCMP detachments helped lead to the arrest of a 28-year-old Lyons Brook man on more than 40 charges.

RCMP Sgt. Scott MacRae, with East Hants RCMP, said that the man that was arrested was wanted in relation to multiple offences that occurred between September 2022 and June 2024 in Pictou County, Colchester County, and East Hants.

He said that on June 5 at approximately 11:40 a.m., Aaron Eildert Rice, 28, of Lyons Brook, was arrested after a traffic stop on Hwy. 102 in Shubenacadie.

The arrest was a result of a consolidated effort by Pictou County District RCMP, Colchester County District RCMP, Sipekne’katik RCMP, Halifax Regional RCMP Detachment and East Hants District RCMP.

Rice was first observed in Pictou County on June 5 in a pickup truck that had been reported stolen from Goffs.

“Responding officers later located the vehicle travelling southbound on Hwy 102 near Shubenacadie,” said Sgt. MacRae.

He said that officers initiated a traffic stop.

“Rice then fled the vehicle and was safely arrested after a short foot pursuit,” he said.

In a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers located and seized a loaded modified shotgun.

Sgt. MacRae said Rice was wanted in relation to multiple property crimes, including break and enter, possession of stolen property and theft, across the province.

He is facing charges related to those incidents as well as the incidents on June 5 as follows:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (11 counts)

Theft (under $5,000) (14 counts)

Break and Enter with Intent (6 counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Operation While Prohibited (3 counts)

Flight from Peace Officer

Possession of Break-in Instrument

Motor Vehicle Theft

Possession Contrary to Order (2 counts)

Obstruction of a Peace Officer

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm for a Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm while in a Motor Vehicle

Contravention of Storage Regulations (transportation)

Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition

Possession of Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Failure to Comply with Order (4 counts)

Escape and being at large without excuse (10 counts)

Failure to Comply with Probation Order (3 counts)

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on June 10.

File # 2024-767997, 24-74858