PETTY RACEWAY, N.B.: It looked like race officials were going to be able to beat the heavy rain that was coming for the River Glade, N.B. area on Saturday night.

In the end, they couldn’t get the green flag going on the Mr. Lube + Tires at Petty Raceway in River Glade, N.B.

Just as they would get the track dried and gearing up to get back racing, drizzle/sprinkles and some showers would come. And when they got it ready a third time, rain came and then the skies opened up.

That forced officials to call it a day.

A date for the race to be rescheduled to is to be determined. It will be announced at a later date by the Pro Stock Tour.

The day did see the start of one race, the Outlaw Bandolero but that didn’t last long as six cars, including that of the 99 of Bristol Matthews, got wadded up in a crash that began as the 22 went sideways.

The 27 of Hailey Bland went from near the back of the field to third as a result.

But there would be no more racing on this day as Mother Nature won out.

In practices for the Mr. Lube + Tires 150, Gage Gilby of Enfield had times of 13.731 to be seventh in the first practice; 13.577 to be eighth in the second practice; and 13.732 which placed him eighth in the third and final practice.

Crews got to work fine tuning their cars all for naught. (Healey photo)

Steve Lively of Shubenacadie in the no. 30 was able to get out for the second practice and placed a time of 13.809 to be 13th and in the third practice he had a 13.911 to be 13th fastest.

There were 16 cars set to take the green flag.

The next East Coast International Maritime Pro Stock Tour race is the Nova Truck Centres 150 on June 22 at Scotia Speedworld. Green flag for the race supporting Special Olympics N.S. is set for 4 p.m.

The Bandoleros, Maritime League of Legends, and four local divisions at Petty were scheduled to race on June 8.