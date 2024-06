WINDSOR JUNCTION: Residents in the LWFRA area who wish to learn more about the Windsor Junction Community Centre can do so at an upcoming meeting.

The WJCC will hold their Annual General Meeting on June 23.

It will begin at 6 p.m at the centre, located at 48 Community Centre Lane.

All WJCC ratepayers are encouraged to come on out and see what the volunteer board has been up to.