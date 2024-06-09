Annual Family Fun Day set for June 22 at Aviation Museum

ENFIELD HRM:The seventh annual Family Fun Day at the Atlantic Canada Aviation Museum is set for June 22.

Organizers say the event will take place at ACAM, which is located near Scotia Speedworld, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event has free admission to take it in.

There will be a Free BBQ and refreshment, plus many activities, games, and prizes to be won for kids of all ages.

The ACAM has hundreds of artifacts, both large and small, on display, including 25 aircraft and a full cockpit Boeing 737 flight simulator.

