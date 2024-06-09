FALL RIVER/WINDSOR JUNCTION: The yearly Annual General Meeting on a local non-profit organization is scheduled for eight days from today (June 10).

The LWF Ratepayers Association will hold their AGM on June 18. It will include a look at the past year, and possible election of new residents to the volunteer board.

It is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Gordon R. Snow Community Centre in Fall River.

The LWFRA encompasses Lakeview-Windsor Junction-Fall River and supports community projects within their ratepayer area, and funds the WJCC; Keloose; and Lakeview Park.

To see if you’re part of the LWFRA check out their area rate map: https://lwfra.ca/area-rate-map/