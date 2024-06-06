Wong to seek re-election in Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank

FALL RIVER: Brian Wong will be the Progressive Conservative candidate for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank in the next provincial election, a release from the N.S. PC Caucus on June 6 said.

Since being elected in 2021, Wong has worked hard to fix the things the Liberals broke and has delivered concrete results, including:

$97,026 to renovate recreation facilities at Cheema Aquatic Club.

$164,000 to support building a sports field at Lockview High School.

$124,229 for the revitalization of Laurie Provincial Park.

A new long term care facility, slated to be open next year, is under construction in Fall River.

“It’s gratifying to be part of a team focused on building up communities and making important progress,” Wong said.

“I’m excited to see how much more we can accomplish for Nova Scotians in the years ahead.”

Wong is currently the Minister of Advanced Education and Minister responsible for L’nu Affairs.

Before serving as MLA, he had worked as both a teacher and principal and has also operated several businesses.

“The people of Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank could not ask for a more energetic and enthusiastic representative,” said Premier Tim Houston in the release.

“He works tirelessly for the people who elected him and is an important part of our PC team.”

A provincial election is not expected until the third Tuesday in July 2025.