HERH Lady Tigers claw Knights in girls hockey action

LANTZ: Five different goal scorers found the back of the net for the Hants East Rural High Lady Tigers as they picked up win number one of the season Oct. 17.

The Tigers hosted the Millwood Knights from Sackville in the metro high school girls hockey league contest.

It was played at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Due to ice time, the game was stopped with 6:37 left in the third period, and HERH easily ahead 5-1.

Jessica Gorman of the Tigers plays chase the puck with a Millwood Knight during game play Oct. 17. (Healey photo)

Zoe Miller ties up a Millwood defender. (Healey photo)

For the Tigers, they held a 4-0 lead after the first as their offense erupted against the Knights who couldn’t seem to stop the scoring chances HERH managed.

Kelsey Brothers first period goal at 9:48 stood as the game winner for the Tigers.

Alex Searle; Sheridan MacDonald; Sydney Babineau; and Jessica Gorman also tallied for Hants East.

Phoebe Gehue; Avery Lejune; and Lisa Mombourquette picked up the helpers on the Tigers goals.

Calli McKay picked up the goaltending win in goal for HERH.



Sydney Babineau of the HERH Tigers brings the puck into the Millwood zone. 9Healey photo)

A Millwood Knight comes in on a breakaway on HERH Goalie Callie McKay, who makes the big stop. (Healey photo)

A Millwood Knight player fires the puck to a teammate during play. (Healey photo)

The assistant captain for HERH carries the puck out of the defensive zone. 9Healey photo)