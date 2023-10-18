FALL RIVER: The Lockview High Dragons varsity girls volleyball team came away with a victory over a rival club on Tuesday night Oct. 18.

It was a back-and-forth contest as Lockview defeated Millwood High in four sets in regular season high school girls volleyball play at the Fall River school.

The Dragons were eld by a full team effort as each player played a part in the team coming out with the win.

The Dragons earned the first set win 25-17, before the Knights rallied to even the match winning set two 25-22.

Lockview won the third set 25-18, before finishing the game off with a 25-21 fourth set win to take the contest.

There was a lot of good volleys and points earned through the team sticking to its game plan.

Here are a few game action photos we snapped from the first set when we were there:

Two Dragons block a shot (Healey photo)

A Millwood player serves. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

The Dragons player hits the ball up high so no. 3 can hit it hard sending it over the net to score a point. (Healey photo)