FALL RIVER: The Lockview High Dragons varsity girls volleyball team came away with a victory over a rival club on Tuesday night Oct. 18.
It was a back-and-forth contest as Lockview defeated Millwood High in four sets in regular season high school girls volleyball play at the Fall River school.
The Dragons were eld by a full team effort as each player played a part in the team coming out with the win.
The Dragons earned the first set win 25-17, before the Knights rallied to even the match winning set two 25-22.
Lockview won the third set 25-18, before finishing the game off with a 25-21 fourth set win to take the contest.
There was a lot of good volleys and points earned through the team sticking to its game plan.
Here are a few game action photos we snapped from the first set when we were there:
