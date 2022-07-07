EAST HANTS: Four students—two each at Hants North Rural High (HNRH) and at Hants East Rural High (HERH)—were awarded a special bursary in the honour of Const. Heidi Stevenson at graduation.

The East Hants Crime Prevention Association has always awarded bursaries but this year they renamed the bursary following Heidi’s passing to the Const. Heidi Stevenson Humanitarian Bursary and changed the application criteria.

The bursaries were given to graduating students who are pursuing a post-secondary education, and will have a career in criminology, emergency services or in a helping profession upon completion.

“We felt this was a way to honor Heidi as she had a passion for helping others and devoted her career to it,” a release from East Hants Crime Prevention to The Laker News said.

With the help of the funds raised from the inaugural Const. Heidi Stevenson Memorial Golf Tournament, they were able to award four bursaries instead of the two initially thought.

“We were pleased to have so many applicants to choose from,” the release added.

Recipients selected from HERH were Reuben Fraser and Kylie Cox, while from HNRH students MacKinlee Cochrane and Eric Brightman were awarded the bursary.

“All of the students selected seemed very honored to be selected,” Crime Prevention concluded in their release.