From a release

HALIFAX: More immunocompromised Nova Scotians, including those on dialysis, are now eligible for a three-dose primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and can book an additional dose starting Friday, July 8.

Nova Scotia has accepted the National Advisory Committee on Immunization’s updated guidance to broaden eligibility for a three-dose primary series. People who could previously receive two doses, but are now eligible for three include those who are:

— on dialysis

— immunocompromised due to cancer, regardless of whether or not they are actively receiving treatment

— living with HIV and have been diagnosed with an AIDS-defining illness or had a tuberculosis diagnosis in last 12 months before starting their vaccine series

— living with HIV without viral suppression.

Moderately to severely immunocompromised people who received a two-dose primary series and have not had any boosters can receive an additional dose 56 days after their most recent dose to complete their primary series.

People can book an appointment online at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/book-your-vaccination-appointment/



Those who have received a two-dose primary series and one or two booster doses can get an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine 56 days after their most recent dose but must email C19compassionate@novascotia.ca to book an appointment.



At the time of booking, people will need to prove they meet the definition for moderately to severely immunocompromised. Vaccine providers will review the information with the patient to ensure they meet the definition or are on one of the eligible medications. Those who do not qualify or immunocompromised people who have already received a third dose will not be provided an additional dose at the clinic.