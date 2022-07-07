Jr. Pens announce player signings

LANTZ: The East Hants Jr B Penguins have locked up two more players for the 2022-2023 NSJHL hockey season.

The Lantz-based club, who play out of what they term The Igloo (the East Hants Sportsplex), announced they signed right-handed defenceman Patrick MacGillivray.

“Patrick adds much needed depth to our backend, and with a big frame and heavy shot, he will be one to watch this season,’ a post on the team’s Facebook page said.

According to Elite Prospects, MacGillivray played with Chester of the NS JR C league and Valley Maple Leafs in 2020-2021, recording six points in eight games with Chester. He had no points in three games with Valley.

The team also announced they have signed Ethan MacVicar, the assistant captain from the Lockview High boys hockey team.

MacVicar stands at six-foot-four, 215 pounds and notched nine goals and 17 points in 14 games for the team this season.

According to Elite Prospects, MacVicar suited up with the Basin Armada of the NSMAAAHL in 2019-2020 and recorded nine goals and nine assists in 30 games played.