ELMSDALE: An Elmsdale hockey player found out he was changing teams as the QMJHL trade period opened prior to the draft over the weekend.

Blake Pilgrim-Edwards was drafted to the Cape Breton Eagles in round 12 with pick 203 of the 2021 QMJHL Draft. A year later, he was switching teams.

As the Eagles look to rebuild and add assets to their draft war room before the draft, Pilgrim-Edwards was dealt to the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

The Eagles acquired Cape Breton West Islanders defenceman Ryan Hayes and a ninth-round pick in 2022 from the Titan for forwards Pilgrim-Edwards and Nicolas Houge.

With the Steele Subaru U-18 of the Nova Scotia Under-18 Major Hockey League last season, Pilgrim-Edwards recorded 11 goals and 21 assist for 32 points in 33 games.

Pilgrim-Edwards will join fellow Enfield product Riley Kidney with the Titan.

He was also taken with pick 10 in round one by the Truro Bearcats in the Maritime Junior A Hockey League draft last year.

The Steele Subaru U-18 alum recently was announced as a territorial pick by the East Hants Jr. B. Penguins.