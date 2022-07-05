Sanford, Ramsay among local players drafted by QMJHL teams

EAST HANTS/BEAVER BANK: Hockey players from East Hants, Beaver Bank, and one with a connection to Wellington heard their names called in the QMJHL Draft on July 5.

Three of the four are members of the Cole Harbour Wolfpack, who play in the N.S. U-18 Major Hockey League.

Reece Peitzche of Beaver Bank was the first Nova Scotian to be taken in round two when the Halifax Mooseheads selected him.

He was taken with the 29th overall pick.

Peitzche, an alum from the Sackville Minor Hockey Association, scored 13 goals and recorded 42 points in 31 games played with the Wolfpack in 2021-2022.

Jacob Sanford of Kennetcook was another of the eight Wolfpack players drafted, being selected with the 152nd pick by the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in the ninth round.

He recorded 16 goals and 20 assists in 34 games played this season.

Ian Ramsay. (Twitter/HNS)

Ian Ramsay, a left defenceman, was taken in round 13, 231st overall by the Sherbrooke Phoenix.

Ramsay had 12 goals and 30 points in 34 games with the Wolfpack.

The highly touted player had told each team he was going the NCAA Hockey route.

Sanford and Ramsay both have trained at Adapt Fitness in Elmsdale.

Reed Pettipas. (Sea Dogs photo)

In round 14, a player from Saint John,. B.., but with connection to Wellington, was taken by the Memorial Cup champion Saint John Sea Dogs.

The Sea Dogs announced they were drafting Reed Pettipas with the 235th overall pick from the SJ Knights.

Pettipas is the grand son of Bill and Pam Horne of Wellington.