Hope Can’t Wait campaign for a national suicide prevention strategy in Canada launches

Joshua Bell. (Submitted photo)

HAMILTON, ONT.: Joshua Bell launched the Hope Can’t Wait Campaign, a national campaign focused on ensuring the creation and implementation of a National Suicide Prevention Strategy for Canada following lived experience.

“Suicide prevention is everyone’s responsibility and right now, our systems are not working together the way they need to,” said Bell.

“Hope can’t wait.

“We need a coordinated, national approach that ensures no one falls through the cracks.”

Suicide is the ninth leading cause of death in Canada and accounts for just over 25% of all deaths of youth ages 15-29 in Canada, yet Canada is one of the only countries in the G7 without a National Suicide Prevention Strategy and instead uses a 12-point action plan.

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Following lived experiences with suicide attempts and poor mental health, Joshua has been working since 2019, when he was 16, to ensure access to supportive resources for mental health and to reduce suicide in Canada.

On 19 March 2026, with the support of MP Jake Sawatzky, e-Petition 7234 was submitted to the House of Commons Clerk.

Itcalls on the federal government to take its role in prevention suicide seriousley through the creation of a national strategy.

The petition urges the Government of Canada to:

Establish coordinated national systems for suicide data collection and reporting

Strengthen collaboration across federal, provincial, and municipal governments

Invest in environments that promote mental well-being and early intervention

Enhance clinical services and supports for individuals experiencing suicidal thoughts

Expand support for families and communities affected by suicide

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If the petition reaches the required number of signatures, it will be formally tabled in the House of Commons, prompting an official government response.

Canadians are encouraged to visit hopecantwait.ca and add their name to the calls for a National Suicide Prevention Strategy.

For more, visit about.hopecantwait.ca.