New wildland fire truck boosts response at Station 40 in Dutch Settlement

A new wildland fire truck is stationed at Station 40 in Dutch Settlement. Standing in front of it, showing it off are (in no specific order) Lt. Brightman; Lt. Salmon Lt. Allen; FF Speck-Fleet. (Healey photo)

DUTCH SETTLEMENT: Firefighters in Dutch Settlement are better equipped than ever to tackle wildfires this season, with a new specialized wildland truck set to go into service at Station 40.

The addition is part of a broader effort by Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency (HRFE) to strengthen wildfire response across rural parts of the municipality.

“HRFE is increasing its ability to combat wildfires by investing in specialized equipment designed for this purpose,” said District 4 Platoon Captain Vinny Jordan.

The new wildland unit is one of three being deployed across the region, with others stationed in Station 23 Chezzetcook and Station 50 Hammonds Plains.

Designed specifically for rugged terrain, the trucks are lighter, highly maneuverable, and equipped with four-wheel drive, allowing crews to reach remote areas that traditional fire engines and tankers cannot access.

Some of the gear on the new truck. (Healey photo)

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Each truck carries up to five firefighters and more than 1,100 litres (300 gallons) of water. It is also outfitted with a 60-metre hose reel, forestry tools, two portable pumps, and hundreds of feet of forestry hose.

“These trucks are light, maneuverable and have four-wheel drive to bring firefighters and water to remote areas that traditional engines struggle to reach,” said Jordan.

“They’re a key piece of equipment in keeping both our crews and communities safe during wildfire events.”

A new portable pump for the firefighters. (Healey photo)

The cost of each wildland truck is approximately $300,000.

Training for the new equipment is already complete at Station 40, with firefighters ready to respond as wildfire season approaches.

“Members of Station 40 have completed their training for the new wildland truck and are ready for it to be in service this year,” Jordan added.

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New tools to protect homes

One of the Structure Protection Units which will be stationed at Station 45 in Fall River. (Submitted photo)

In addition to the wildland trucks, HRFE has also introduced two new Structure Protection Units (SPUs), which will be based in Fall River and Tantallon, areas considered more suburban but still at risk during wildfire events.

The SPUs are mobile trailers designed to help protect homes when a wildfire approaches.

Each unit includes a large supply of sprinkler heads that can be set up around properties to create a rainfall-like effect, increasing humidity and helping slow or stop the spread of fire.

“These trailers can be brought in and set up to protect an area of homes from an approaching wildfire,” said Jordan.

Each SPU is equipped with hoses, chainsaws, portable pumps, water storage tanks, ladders, and other tools, allowing crews to quickly establish water supply and defensive systems wherever needed.

The cost of each trailer is approximately $130,000.

Showing off some of the storage area for wildland firefighting tools. (Healey photo)

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The pump on the new wildland fire truck (Healey photo)

Expanded equipment and training

HRFE has also upgraded wildland firefighting equipment at multiple stations, including lighter, backpack-style pumps that draw water from nearby sources and portable water carriers used for mop-up operations after a fire is knocked down.

Jordan said the investment in both equipment and training reflects a growing focus on wildfire preparedness across the region.

“With the right tools and training in place, we’re improving our ability to respond quickly and effectively when wildfires occur,” he said.

As wildfire risks continue to rise, the new equipment at Station 40 positions Dutch Settlement crews to play a critical role in protecting nearby communities and natural areas.