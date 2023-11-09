LANTZ: A well-known fast pitch player from East Hants has a new role for the sport he loves.

Recently, Chris Hopewell of Lantz was named the new Softball Nova Scotia (SNS) President.

The announcement was made at their Annual General Meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Hopewell was the current Fundy Region Director, which will now be taken over by Bryant Fraser.

Softball Nova Scotia would like to thank outgoing President, Ritchie Connors, for all he has done for the game in this province and wish him all the best.

Hopewell is best known for his involvement with the East Hants Senior Men’s Mastodons fast pitch team.