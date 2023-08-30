From a release

LOWER SACKVILLE: HRM is seeking applicants for the Youth WORX Program.

Youth WORX offers 24 weeks of paid job and life skill building experience for youth ages 16 to 24 and who are not employed or attending school full-time.

Participants will gain hands-on work experience operating the Youth WORX Café in the Sackville Sports Stadium, as well as delivering and repairing green carts on behalf of the municipality.

Further, participants will have the opportunity to attend job readiness workshops to improve their employability skills.

The municipality will be hosting the below information sessions on the Youth WORX Program:

Tuesday, September 12 – 7 p.m. | Sackville Sports Stadium Multipurpose Room (409 Glendale Drive, Lower Sackville)

Wednesday, September 13 – 7 p.m. | Dartmouth North Community Centre Activity Room (105 Highfield Park Drive, Dartmouth)

Thursday, September 14 – 7 p.m. | Captain William Spry Centre Multipurpose Room (16 Sussex Street, Halifax)

Tuesday, September 26 – 7 p.m. | St. Andrew’s Community Centre Meeting Room (3380 Barnstead Lane, Halifax)

For more information, residents can visit our website, call 902-490-5589, text 902-579-5446, email youthworx@halifax.ca, or message @hfxnextgen on Instagram.