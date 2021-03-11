Jr B Pens strike first against Elks

LANTZ: The East Hants Junior Penguins stormed back from a first period surge by the Brookfield Elks, to take Game 1 in the two teams best-of-three playoff matchup on March 10.

Adam Peruzza scored twice and assisted on another, and the Pens scored five unanswered in the 5-3 victory at Don Henderson Memorial Sportsplex in Brookfield.

Also scoring for the winners were: Brayden Campeau with a goal and an assist; A.J. Guildford on the power-play; and Bruen Fisher, also with the man advantage.

Marshall Plandowski had two helpers, while singles went to Max Turner; and Evan McHenry.

There was no goaltending information available as of March 11 at 2 a.m.

Game 2 in the series goes Saturday night at 8 p.m. at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz. Details will be released soon on info for fans for the game soon, the Pens said on Twitter.

Game 3 is TBA.