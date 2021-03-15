Junior Pens eliminate Elks; advance to face Liverpool

LANTZ: The East Hants Junior Penguins are headed to the next round in the NSJHL post-season.

East Hants shellacked rival Brookfield Elks 10-0 in Game 2 of the best-of-three miniseries at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz on March 13. Game 1 in the next series against Liverpool is set for March 17 in Liverpool.

Against Brookfield, Adam Peruzza, Ryan Welsh, and Connor Lowden each scored twice to lead the offensive fire power for the home side. Peruzza added four helpers.

Bruen Fisher and Nick Veinot each had a goal and two assists, while single tallies came off the sticks of Brayden Campeau and Marshall Plandowski.

Evan McHenry chipped in with three assists, while Gavin McCready had two helpers.

Welsh, A.J. Guildford, and Evan Pettipas had one assist each.

Marcus Pettipas earned the shutout in net stopping 20 pucks sent his way. East Hants peppered the Brookfield goalie in the first and held a 19-1 shot advantage after the first.

Danny Walsh took the loss in the Elks net, surrendering eight goals on 25 shots. Ashton Cutten stopped 11 of 13 pucks in relief in the final stanza.

The remainder of the series schedule with the Privateers and Pens is TBA.