Junior Pens gearing up for new NSJHL season

LANTZ: Training camp has kicked off for the East Hants Junior Penguins as they gear up for the 2023-2024 campaign.

The Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League team has started with season ticket sales and released their schedules for the coming season.

East Hants will hold a pre-season game at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz on Sept. 11, just four days before the puck drops on the real season.

Game time is set for 8:15 p.m. for the pre-season tilt against the Antigonish Bulldogs.

The team is selling season tickets for the upcoming 2023-24 Regular Season.

If you’re interested in purchasing, please transfer correct amount with names for each pass to: jrbpenguins@gmail.com

Season tickets will be available for pickup at the team’s Home Opener. You will need ID for pickup.

Jr B Pens Season ticket info. (Pens image)

Here is the home schedule for the Jr. Pens.

{Jr Pens image)

The away schedule for your East Hants Junior Penguins: