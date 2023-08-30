Mastodons kick off play at Senior Men’s Canadians with victory

BRITISH COLUMBIA: The East Hants Shooters Bar & Grill Mastodons have begun play at the 2023 Senior Men’s Canadian Fast Pitch championships in B.C.

East Hants has six round-robin games to play before the championship weekend which has playoffs and the finals of course.

The Mastodons kicked off their tournament with a 7-0 shutout of B.C. 1 Prince George River Kings.

East Hants will also play B.C. 4 Steveston on Aug. 30 at 12:30 am Atlantic.

On Aug. 31, they will play at 3:30 p.m. vs B.C. 3 Moby Concrete Rippers and at 9 p.m. against Ont. 2 Niagara Stoppers.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Mastodons will wrap up play on Friday with two games as well.

First will be at 4 p.m. against the defending champion Galway Hitmen then at 11:30 pm when they battle Saskatoon Angels.

To follow the Mastodons along all week check out the livestream:

http://live.softballcity.bc.ca/mnf23/

The schedule as follows (all times are Atlantic time; schedule could change due to weather)