Kian Bell waived by WHL’s Oil Kings

EDMONTON, ALTA.: A Fall River hockey player has been waived–and cleared them–by his Western Hockey League team.

Kian Bell, who started the season as a Charlottetown Islander before they placed him on Canadian Hockey League waivers, was once again part of a numbers game.

The Edmonton Oil Kings had picked up Bell from those CHL waivers. And while he made an immediate impression scoring in his debut, the Oil Kings faced injuries and had five overagers on the roster. Teams can only play three.

So as the season has progressed and the Oil Kings have added other players and are in a losing streak, a move of sorts was expected.

Bell was one of those expected moved and the Oil Kings placed him on WHL waivers which he cleared with no takers on Oct. 24. That means Bell is free to go find a new spot on his own.

With the Oil Kings, Bell had recorded one goal in eight games while playing mostly a third line role. He was plus/minus -3 as well.