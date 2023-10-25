Police say icy roads cause of Hwy 102 multi-vehicle collision

ENFIELD: Icy roads are being blamed for a multi-vehicle collision that snarled traffic on Hwy 102 during the early morning commute on Oct. 24.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said that officers from the Enfield detachment responded to calls after reports came in of multiple vehicles involved in a collision between Elmsdale and Enfield on Hwy 102.

“Upon arrival on scene officers ;learned one vehicle had spun out and collided with the guard rail after sliding on icy roads,” said Const. Burns.

The collisions happened in the construction of the new overpass bridge.

Enfield Fire, with mutual aid from Elmsdale Fire and Station 45 Fall River responded to the scene. EHS attended as well.

Const. Burns said six other vehicles collided while trying to stop and avoid colliding with the first vehicle.

“Thankfully there were no injuries reported,” he said.

Six of the vehicles were towed, four with heavy damage, while one was able to drive off on its own power.

Hwy 102 inbound was closed to traffic as crews work, but quickly had one lane open. By 9 a.m. traffic was flowing smoothly again in both inbound lanes.

“The motoring public is reminded to be cognizant of early morning frost and/ or black ice conditions at this time of year,” said Const. Burns, “especially on bridges that routinely develop ice on them before solid land.”