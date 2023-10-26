FALL RIVER: Four soccer players from the Fall River/Enfield area have been named Atlantic University Sport women’s soccer all stars for the 2023 season.

Rookie Ellie Lancaster of Fall River, who plays with the CBU Capers’ Syd Kennedy of Fletchers Lake, who laces up her sneakers with Acadia Axewomen; and Grace Hannaford of Enfield, who laces up with the CBU Capers and Memorial Seahawk Claire Langille of Windsor Junction earned recognition from the AUS.

Lancaster, Kennedy, and Hannaford were named first team all stars, while Langille was a second team all star selection.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Kennedy recorded 12 goals and three assists in the 12 games she played, 11 of which she started for the Axewomen in her rookie campaign in AUS play.

Hannaford, the AUS rookie of the year in 2022, had six goals in 12 games played, all of which she started.

She also added 10 assists to finish with 16 points on the season.

AUS first team all stars include Lancaster, Hannaford, and Kennedy. (AUS photo)

Langille is a second team all star (AUS photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Lancaster was in goal for the always favoured CBU Capers nine times in her rookie campaign with the Sydney-based club.

She allowed seven goals against on 43 shots—36 saves–over those nine games for a 0.88 Goals Against Average.

Meanwhile, Langille kicked in two goals while assisting on five others in 12 games, all of which she started, for the St. John’s, NL-based team.

The AUS Women’s soccer championship takes place in Sydney from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29.