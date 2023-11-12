FALL RIVER: The Lockview High JV girls Lady Dragons are heading to provincials on a bit of a roll.

Despite a loss to Citadel High in the final of the local division, the Dragons, coached by Brian Rogers, have reeled of wins in successive matches, and with some time to recuperate they may have the extra energy required.

Last week, the Dragons played three tough games, including back-to-back with a semi-final Thursday and the final Friday.

That short turnaround did not give the team a lot of time to regain the energy and up beat tempo the team usually has.

Against Halifax West in the semi-final at Lockview High, the Dragons made quick work of the Warriors with a 3-0 set victory.

The Dragons won sets by scores of 25-15; 25-14; and 25-23.

Lockview was behind in the first two sets but finished strong to win them.

In the third set, LHS was ahead 25-21 late when the Warriors got two points on two successive serves. However, the last serve went wide and out giving Lockview the point and win.

On Friday night against Citadel High, the Dragons won the first set 25-20.

However, the coaches for Citadel High settled their troops and they won the next three sets to take the final and championship in four sets.

Both teams will advance to the provincial championship.

Allison Hamilton was player of the game in the win against Halifax West.

Meanwhile, for the final against Citadel High it was Cassidy McNeil named player of the game.

Photos from the quarter-final match:

(Healey file photo)

Game action against JLI Judges. (Healey photo)