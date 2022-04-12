Lantz author releases first novel, “The One We Forgot to Love.”

by Diana Tibert, Submitted.

“I have always wanted to write a novel,” said Sandy Totten of East Hants when asked about her recently released book, “The One We Forgot to Love”.

While we hear many people express this desire, Totten actually did it. Not only that, she took it to the next step: publishing it for the world to read.

Writing a book is a daunting task, and the thoughts of sharing it with strangers deters many would-be authors. It is doubly so when the events in the novel are inspired by real life experiences. That didn’t stop Totten.

“I find my best writing comes from personal stories and emotions I have felt in my lifetime. The family in the story mirrors my family in some ways.”

When asked why she wrote the story she did, she said, “I wanted to share a story with others that lets people know they are never truly alone in their struggles.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

“The One We Forgot to Love” tackles mental illness and the repercussions from it.

It tells the story of Adalynn, who finds the fairy tale life she’s dreamed about: loving husband, two amazing children, satisfying career. She has what every woman wants, yet something isn’t right. That something starts small, but over the years grows into a force that threatens to shatter her world.

Author Sandy Totten. (Submitted photo)

Isn’t that how many things start: small. Circumstances or lack of communication allows such things to grow, and sometimes we don’t know how tragic life can get if that something grows out of control.

One of the messages Totten conveys in the book is, “good communication is imperative to having healthy relationships. We need to understand that everyone processes things differently.”

When asked how she’d describe the novel, she said, “I would describe the book as a story many can connect with. We all know someone who has struggled with mental illness and it’s not only tough for those who personally experience it but for those who love them.”

She adds, “The journey is felt by each character, and we see their perspective on the situation and realize that everyone is struggling in their own ways. It’s about a family who loves one another so deeply but get a bit lost in their own pain.”

Totten said, “Although the story has many non-fiction facts woven throughout the fiction, the genre is literally fiction.” As for age groups, she said, “This book is for teenagers and adults alike.”

“The One We Forgot to Love” launched in early April. It is available in eBook, paperback and hardcover at Amazon (https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B09XBPHD1Z). It is available to Kindle Unlimited members. Totten will also have signed copies to sell near the end of April, and a few local shops will carry the paperback. To learn more about the book, visit Quarter Castle Publishing (https://quartercastlepublishing.com/qcp-books/the-one-we-forgot-to-love/).