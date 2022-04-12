LWFRA supports Friendly Seniors group’s summer bus tours

FALL RIVER: Local seniors are getting some financial support for planned bus tours being scheduled for this coming summer.

Recently, the LWF Ratepayers Association visited a community event put on by the Friendly Seniors Group at the LWF Hall in Fall River.

At the event, which included a meal from East Hants Community Rider, a cheque for $5,000 was presented by representatives from the LWFRA to the Friendly Seniors group.

The LWFRA serves those in Lakeview-Windsor Junction-Fall River. More info at: www.lwfra.ca. Their AGM is set for May 17 at 7 p.m.

After the cheque presentation, the Friendly Senior Group made one of their own.

The group, which meets regularly in Fall River, presented a donation to the Lions Christmas Express, which was accepted on behalf of the group by Barry Dalrymple.

Photos by Dagley Media.