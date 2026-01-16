MacDonald-Miles honoured to wear RCMP uniform, serve her community

Const. Sarah MacDonald-Miles, who grew up in Fall River and is better known thru Links of Love, graduated last year form RCMP Depot and is now serving in B.C. (Submitted photo)

OKANAGAN VALLEY, B.C.: For Sarah MacDonald-Miles, becoming an RCMP officer was never about choosing a career, it was about answering a calling rooted in service, community, and a deep sense of responsibility to protect others.

The former Fall River resident and Lockview High School alum, whose family now calls Tatamagouche home, said her desire to serve and make a meaningful difference has guided her path into policing.

“I have always believed in standing up for others, especially during moments when people feel most vulnerable,” MacDonald-Miles said, noting that policing allows her to live those values through integrity, courage, and service.

Her resolve to join the RCMP was further strengthened by the N.S. mass casualty event in April 2020.

The tragedy, which claimed 22 innocent lives (and an unborn child) including RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, had a profound impact on MacDonald-Miles and reinforced her commitment to policing.

Const. Stevenson’s bravery and selflessness, she said, exemplified the highest ideals of the profession and highlighted the immense responsibility officers carry in keeping communities safe.

“Rather than discouraging me, that tragedy strengthened my resolve,” she said.

“It underscored the importance of committed, compassionate, and well-trained officers who are prepared to serve in the most challenging circumstances.”

MacDonald-Miles is currently serving in the Okanagan Valley District of British Columbia, where she continues to learn through initiative-taking patrols, rapid response to emergencies, and building positive relationships with community members, including vulnerable populations.

Giving back is something that comes naturally for MacDonald-Miles, who did participate in Sea Cadets in Shearwater with 24 Magnificent Cadet Corp where she became Coxswain of the Corp.

She Joined the Navy League as a volunteer to help the Corp then as a Navy cadet officer.

MacDonald-Miles is an Acting Sub- Lieutenant volunteering with an Air Cadet Corp in British Columbia where she works with about 30 kids in her spare time.

She won several service awards, as well as being named an HRM Volunteer of the Year and being presented with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medal by MLA Brian Wong.

During her younger years, she gave thanks to Links of Love, where she donated to a variety of causes and charities like the SPCA and HomeBridge Youth Society thanks to the community support.

Among community efforts she did include Halloween Hunger Hero; jeans for teens; bracelets for the Barho family; food bank donations; Nova Scotia Strong bracelets which went to support Fallen Officers in memory of Heidi Stevenson, and more.

She was also a part of the RCMP national youth advisory board while she was at Lockview and was involved with the Duke of Edinburgh program.

MacDonald-Miles completed six months of RCMP training in Regina, an experience she describes as both physically and mentally demanding, particularly being far from her family in Nova Scotia.

She credits her troop mates for becoming a dedicated support system and helping her grow throughout the process.

While her career has taken her west, MacDonald-Miles said Fall River remains home in her heart.

She credits the community with shaping her values, work ethic, and sense of service, and hopes her career will one day bring her back to Nova Scotia.

“Protecting and serving my home province would be both a personal and professional privilege,” she said.

MacDonald-Miles said she is proud to serve Canadians as an RCMP officer.

“It’s an honour to wear the uniform and uphold the values it represents,” she said.