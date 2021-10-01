SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: It was an impressive Maritime League of Legends debut for one Enfield racer on Sept. 25.

Gage Gilby showed he can race with some of the top Legend drivers in Atlantic Canada and keep up with them in his first race on the tour driving his new-to-him no. 25.

A week and a day after his old car was destroyed beyond repair, and a day after a fourth-place finish in the Scotia Speedworld Legends division a night earlier in his first race in his new car, Gilby came home with a top finish.

Danny Chisholm in the no. 87 ahead of Owen Mahar in the 66 were first and second but it was Gilby’s showing that had some talking great things of the driver.

Gilby turned 14 on the day of the race, thus allowing him tor ace in the Legends tour race. They have an age requirement that drivers need to meet to participate so while he could race in the CARSTAR Weekly Racing series legends class, when it came to Legends tour races he couldn’t.

Until this day. And his abilities showed.

Waverley’s Craig MacDonald, who got tangled another driver and wrecked out, still had enough of a point gap to capture the 2021 championship.